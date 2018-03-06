St. Clair Avoids The Upset Against Loyola

More>>

Cathedral will play BOLD on Thursday in St. Peter.

The Saints will play Norwood Young America on Friday at 8PM.

Cleveland's Austin Plonsky led all scorers with 23 points, while Carter Kopet added 12 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists.

Cleveland Outlasts CMC in North Sub-Section Quarterfinals

Cyclones advance with 55-54 win over the Crusaders