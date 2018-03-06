St. Clair Avoids The Upset Against Loyola

Cathedral will play BOLD on Thursday in St. Peter.
Cathedral will play BOLD on Thursday in St. Peter.
The Saints will play Norwood Young America on Friday at 8PM.
The Saints will play Norwood Young America on Friday at 8PM.
Cleveland's Austin Plonsky led all scorers with 23 points, while Carter Kopet added 12 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists.
Cleveland's Austin Plonsky led all scorers with 23 points, while Carter Kopet added 12 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists.
Cougars back in state tournament for first time since 2006.
Cougars back in state tournament for first time since 2006.
The individual state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday night in St. Paul; on Sunday, Scarlet wrestling fans gathered to celebrate state champions Josh Block and Zachary Jakes and 2nd-place finisher, Charlie Pickell.
The individual state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday night in St. Paul; on Sunday, Scarlet wrestling fans gathered to celebrate state champions Josh Block and Zachary Jakes and 2nd-place finisher, Charlie Pickell.
The Gusties will play Thomas More this Friday at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.
The Gusties will play Thomas More this Friday at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.
The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.
The Mavs are the 8-seed in the Central Region and will travel to take on the top-seeded Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday at 6PM.