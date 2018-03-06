Cleveland Outlasts CMC in North Sub-Section Quarterfinals

The Cleveland boys' basketball team played host to the Cedar Mountain Comfrey Cougars Tuesday night in the North Sub-Section 2A quarterfinals.

The Clippers win 73-68 over the Cougars, they'll play Mayer Lutheran Thursday in the sub-section semifinals.

Cleveland's Austin Plonsky led all scorers with 23 points, while Carter Kopet added 12 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists.

--KEYC News 12.