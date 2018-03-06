KEYC - Saints Beat Bucs 43-36

MSU's Bresnan Arena played host to the North and South Sub-Section 2AA Finals on Tuesday night.
In the late game, the top-seeded St. Peter Saints battled the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers.
St. Peter won 43-36. The Saints will play Norwood Young America on Friday at 8PM.