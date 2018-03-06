Cathedral Beats Chargers 59-53

"If we play well, I believe we can make some upsets happen."
The Saints will play Norwood Young America on Friday at 8PM.
Cyclones advance with 55-54 win over the Crusaders
Cyclones win 66-33 over the Tigers.
Sleepy Eye wins 63-53 advancing to the Section 2A title game Friday against St. Clair.
Cathedral will play BOLD on Thursday in St. Peter.
Cleveland's Austin Plonsky led all scorers with 23 points, while Carter Kopet added 12 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists.
Cougars back in state tournament for first time since 2006.
