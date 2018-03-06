KEYC - Sleepy Eye Advances to Section 2A Title Game

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Sleepy Eye girls basketball team played BOLD in the North Sub-Section championship game Tuesday night. 

Sleepy Eye wins 63-53 advancing to the Section 2A title game Friday against St. Clair.

