St. Clair Overwhelms Springfield for Sub-Section Crown

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The St. Clair Cyclones battled Springfield in the South Sub-Section 2A girls basketball tournament.

Cyclones win 66-33 over the Tigers.

They'll play Sleepy Eye for a trip to state, Friday at 6 at MSU.

