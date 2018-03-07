Cougars Hope Dream Season Continues Against Mahtomedi

The Mankato East/Loyola boy's hockey team is less than 24–hours away from taking the ice at the state tournament.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark explains how the Cougars can play spoiler in the Class A tournament.

"We've got nothing to lose, nobody thinks anything about us. We just have to play hard, play fast, and we have a good goalie behind us that keeps us in games. If we play well, I believe we can make some upsets happen," said Garrett Rabenhorst, Cougars senior forward.

"We're going up there with a purpose, we're going up there, it's not just showing up to the tournament, it's let's get something done," said Adam Fries, Cougars head coach.

"We're very excited, we're ready to go. I don't think it matters who we play, anyone can beat anybody, we're just going to play our hardest," said Jake Anderson, Cougars senior defenseman.

The Cougars are racing into the state tournament coming off a section title game where they dominated Rochester Lourdes 6–1.

They'll try to do the same thing Wednesday against the 21–6–1 Mahtomedi Zephyrs.

"It's been great lately, we've definitely been on a roll. It's been fun, playing good hockey, hopefully we can make some upsets and make something happen," said Rabenhorst.

"We definitely have a strong defensive core, and our attack our grit we have to get down and dirty in the corners, they may not be the cleanest goals, but that's how we're dangerous. We're willing to do the gritty stuff," said Jack Cusey, Cougars senior goaltender.

"Cusey is one of the best goalies in the state in my opinion, so he's going to stop pucks, all we have to do is put some away for ourselves," said Anderson.

The Cougars journey for a state title begins Wednesday in St. Paul at 11 in the morning.

We'll have highlights later on KEYC News 12.