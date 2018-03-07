Food Friday: Tav On The Ave

Tav on the Ave opened 40 years ago. as one of the Mankato Independent Originals,

When Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings took place in Mankato, the restaurant served as a hotspot to the team.

Even now that they train in the Twin Cities, General Manager Bryan Weinhagen said he still sees some familiar faces.

Tav on the Ave has a long list of menu items to choose from, but menu items like their wings and Super Fries, keep the people coming for more.

Weinhagen said their customer service and warm and enjoyable atmosphere sets them apart from other American fare eateries.

E-mail Temi Adeleye at temi.adeleye@keyc.com, if you would like to suggest a Blue Earth County restaurant for Food Friday.