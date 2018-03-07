KEYC - Region Nine Hosting Connect Rural Broadband Summit

Region Nine Executive Director Nicole Griensewic Mickelson joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the importance of better broadband in rural areas and how slow upload and download speeds effect those communities. Mickelson also previewed Region Nine's upcoming Connect Rural Broadband Summit, for more information on registering for the event, click here. 