Region Nine Hosting Connect Rural Broadband Summit

Cleveland's Austin Plonsky led all scorers with 23 points, while Carter Kopet added 12 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists.
The Department of Health Services, legislators, and day care providers will meet with the intent to improve the quality, affordability, and accessibility of child care statewide.
45-year-old Chad David Dietrick of Lakota is charged in the death of 38-year-old Krista Lynn Hesebeck, also of Lakota.
Kato CrossFit Head Coach Ben Janlke's biggest advise is to get up and just do it!
"If we play well, I believe we can make some upsets happen."
Cyclones win 66-33 over the Tigers.
Sleepy Eye wins 63-53 advancing to the Section 2A title game Friday against St. Clair.
Kids could sign up for a variety of subjects to learn about, everything from line dancing to origami.
