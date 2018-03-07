Sunday Prohibition Ends In Windom

Drinkers in Windom can finally make a toast to celebrate liquor sales on Sunday.

After the state gave the okay for Sunday booze sales last July, in preparation for Super Bowl, Windom decided to follow suit, with a trial run that ended on March 1st.

Last night the city council voted 4 to 1 to make it permanent. Revenues generated from the trial run were enough to convince city leaders.

Steve Nasby, City Administrator, said: “So you can see from an economic standpoint it appeared to be beneficial.”

Over at the municipal liquor store, customers are happy with the added convenience of being able to purchase adult beverages on Sunday.

“You know like a Sunday with a football game maybe or have friends that you didn’t know would show up.” said a customer.

It looks like the end of prohibition Sundays in Windom.