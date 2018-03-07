App Allows Drivers to Report Potholes

Freezing and thawing ground this time of year creates potholes.

Mankato crews will be out Thursday repairing potholes.

Crews have a regular schedule of streets to patrol potholes, but reporting can notify the city sooner.

There's a number of ways for drivers to report potholes, including a SeeClickFix 311 app that lets you take a picture of a pothole and submit it to the city.

"If you see something out there that doesn't look right, use the 311 app or call our 311 number to report is so we can go out and get it fixed right away," Director of Public Works Jeff Johnson said.

Mankato recently switched to a material that works in wet conditions, but the best time to make repairs is when the roads are dry.

--KEYC News 12