App Allows Drivers to Report Potholes

The Department of Health Services, legislators, and day care providers will meet with the intent to improve the quality, affordability, and accessibility of child care statewide.
45-year-old Chad David Dietrick of Lakota is charged in the death of 38-year-old Krista Lynn Hesebeck, also of Lakota.
Cleveland's Austin Plonsky led all scorers with 23 points, while Carter Kopet added 12 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists.
Kato CrossFit Head Coach Ben Janlke's biggest advise is to get up and just do it!
According to Spirit Lake Police, 19–year–old Brandon Bebon and 26–year–old Samuel Stoller of Spirit Lake were arrested following a traffic stop near Memphis Ave. and Highway 9/71 in Spirit Lake.
"If we play well, I believe we can make some upsets happen."
Sleepy Eye wins 63-53 advancing to the Section 2A title game Friday against St. Clair.
Cyclones win 66-33 over the Tigers.
