Two Men Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Spirit Lake, Iowa

Two men were arrested in Spirit Lake, Iowa early this morning on several charges after police received a report of an armed robbery.



According to Spirit Lake Police, 19–year–old Brandon Bebon and 26–year–old Samuel Stoller of Spirit Lake were arrested following a traffic stop.

The criminal complaints say Bebon unlawfully entered a mobile home with the intent to use a .22 caliber handgun while committing a robbery and did point the gun at both a male and female occupying the residence.

The complaints also show that police found evidence of both marijuana and methamphetamine in Stoller's vehicle, which was used to aid and abet the crime.



Bebon and Stoller are facing felony charges of first degree burglary and first degree robbery, a charge of going armed with intent and several multiple drug possession charges according to Dickinson County.

No injuries were suffered in connection to the crime.



