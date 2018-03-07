Cougars Fall to Zephyrs in State Quarterfinals

The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team returned to the MSHSL Class A state hockey tournament for the first time in over a decade.

The Cougars faced-off against the 2nd-seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Mahtomedi beat East/Loyola 4-2.

The Cougars will play Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 10AM on Thursday in the consolation bracket.