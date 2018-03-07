Mankato Ballet Co. To Perform 'Swan Lake' March 10

The Mankato Ballet Performing Company has been busy preparing for their upcoming performance of 'Swan Lake.'



Each spring the ballet company puts on a professional level performance to help bring awareness and history of the art and dance to both its students and the community.

Mankato Co.'s artistic director Eryn Michlitsch says the opportunity to catch the performance will be a rare one.



"It's pretty exciting because I don't think 'Swan Lake' has really made its way into Mankato ever. So, it's a really great opportunity to get out and see a really famous ballet that doesn't even really make its way into the Twin Cities very often. So, that's kind of a neat thing to see a full–length ballet," Michlitsch said.



The performance will be held March 10 at Mankato West. Tickets include desert, beverages and access to the silent auction.

