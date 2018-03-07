Waseca Dominates Faribault To Advance

The Waseca Bluejays played host to the Faribault Falcons in the quarterfinals of the section 2AAA tournament Wednesday night.

Waseca was on fire early and never looked back as Adam Schumacher poured in 19-points, Malik Willingham had 16, and Ryan Dufault had 13 respectively.

The Bluejays won the contest 73-41 and advance to the section 2AAA semifinals where they will play the Marshall Tigers at Gustavus on Saturday. Waseca and Marshall split their two contests this year and are each ranked in the top six in the state.

--KEYC News 12