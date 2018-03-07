Cougars Roll to 95-34 Win over Tigers

Adam Schumacher poured in 19-points, Malik Willingham had 16, and Ryan Dufault had 13 respectively.
East advances to play Mankato West on Saturday in the Section 2AAA semifinals.
Michael Sathoff had a game-high 17 points. The Scarlets play Mankato East at Gustavus on Saturday - tip off at noon.
Mahtomedi beat East/Loyola 4-2.
For the 12th time in 14 years the MSU men's basketball team will take the floor in an NCAA tournament.
"If we play well, I believe we can make some upsets happen."
The Saints will play Norwood Young America on Friday at 8PM.
Cyclones advance with 55-54 win over the Crusaders
