LeSueur-Henderson Schools Announce Superintendent Finalists

Under "Pay for Stay," inmates were charged $25 per day which generated $16,000 a year in revenue, just 5% of the total billing costs for the facility.
Under "Pay for Stay," inmates were charged $25 per day which generated $16,000 a year in revenue, just 5% of the total billing costs for the facility.
45-year-old Chad David Dietrick of Lakota is charged in the death of 38-year-old Krista Lynn Hesebeck, also of Lakota.
45-year-old Chad David Dietrick of Lakota is charged in the death of 38-year-old Krista Lynn Hesebeck, also of Lakota.
A project on Hwy. 169 developed between MnDOT and Mankato city officials will prevent residents in North Mankato from being required to pay flood insurance.
A project on Hwy. 169 developed between MnDOT and Mankato city officials will prevent residents in North Mankato from being required to pay flood insurance.
The school board will discuss the finalist candidates at a Special Board meeting at 7:30pm in the Middle/High School Media Center on March 15.
The school board will discuss the finalist candidates at a Special Board meeting at 7:30pm in the Middle/High School Media Center on March 15.
According to Spirit Lake Police, 19–year–old Brandon Bebon and 26–year–old Samuel Stoller of Spirit Lake were arrested following a traffic stop near Memphis Ave. and Highway 9/71 in Spirit Lake.
According to Spirit Lake Police, 19–year–old Brandon Bebon and 26–year–old Samuel Stoller of Spirit Lake were arrested following a traffic stop near Memphis Ave. and Highway 9/71 in Spirit Lake.
The "Safe and Secure Schools Act" would provide $15.9 million toward enhancing safety measures in Minnesota schools if passed.
The "Safe and Secure Schools Act" would provide $15.9 million toward enhancing safety measures in Minnesota schools if passed.
Adam Schumacher poured in 19-points, Malik Willingham had 16, and Ryan Dufault had 13 respectively.
Adam Schumacher poured in 19-points, Malik Willingham had 16, and Ryan Dufault had 13 respectively.
East advances to play Mankato West on Saturday in the Section 2AAA semifinals.
East advances to play Mankato West on Saturday in the Section 2AAA semifinals.