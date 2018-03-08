LeSueur-Henderson Schools Announce Superintendent Finalists

After conduction interviews with six candidates for the Superintendent position, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board has selected two finalists and one alternate.

The two finalists and alternate are: Marlene Johnson, currently serving as superintendent for Tipton Public Schools in Iowa and Kenneth Gagner, currently the superintendent for Braham Public Schools. The Alternate is Lonnie Seifert, who currently is the high school principal for New Prague Public Schools

The school board will conduct a final interview with each candidate each day from 6:15pm to 7:15pm at the LSH Middle/High School on March 14 and March 15. The interviews are open to the public.

The district says parents, staff, students, and community members are also invited to attend each day from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on March 14 and 15 to a session where they can meet each candidate and ask questions.

The School Board will discuss the finalist candidates at a Special Board meeting at 7:30pm on March 15. The district says at that time the board may take action to enter into contract negotiations with one of the candidates to become the District’s next Superintendent as of July 1.

The new superintendent would replace Brian Gersich who announced his resignation in December 2017. Gersich was named superintendent at LSH in March of 2015. He was the principal at Mankato West before taking the job in Le Sueur.

