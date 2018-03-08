Mankato Leads State in Job Growth Over Past 12 Months

Minnesota employers added 2,500 jobs in January, according to seasonally adjusted figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.



DEED says the state gained 20,116 jobs over the past 12 months, a 0.7 percent growth rate. U.S. jobs were up 1.5 percent during that period.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January held steady at 3.3 percent. The U.S. employment rate was 4.1 percent in January.



Government led all sectors in January with 2,700 new jobs. Other sectors adding jobs were leisure and hospitality (up 1,200), professional and business services (up 500), other services (up 500), trade, transportation and utilities (up 400), manufacturing (up 300) and construction (up 100).

Education and health services lost 1,700 in January, followed by financial activities down 1,400.

Of the state’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Mankato led with a 2.9 percent in the past 12 months. Duluth came in second at 1.3 percent growth, followed by Minneapolis-St. Paul at 0.7 percent, Rochester up 0.3 percent, St. Cloud up 0.2 percent.

