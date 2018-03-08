Arnolds Park Announces New CEO

On March 5th, Board of Directors announced Jeff Vierkant will be the new CEO of Arnolds Park.

Vierkant has 20 years of operational experience with upper level executive management and his most recent position was with Link Manufacturing in Sioux Center, IA as Vice President of Manufacturing.

The current CEO, Charley Whittenburg, announced his retirement last fall and will transition slowly throughout the summer, out of the organization.

President of Historic Arnolds Park Inc. Jill Harms said “We are very thankful for all the leadership and excellent work that Charley has done during his time here at the Park. There are so many great things happening right now and none of this would have been possible without a strong leader at the wheel. Charley has graciously agreed to help Jeff transition into his new role by staying on board through part of the summer. We are extremely excited about what Jeff has to offer and no doubt is going to bring to this organization. His management, organizational and operational skills are exactly what we need moving forward.”

Vierkant will begin his first day with Arnolds Park Amusement Park on April 2nd.

- KECY 12