Woman Indicted on Charges of Embezzling Over $500,000 From Fairfax Business

A woman faces a federal indictment for allegedly embezzling over $500,000 from a Fairfax business.

Theresa Ernestine Linsmeier was a bookkeeper for the Farm Mercantile hardware store in Fairfax from 1998–2016.

According to the indictment, Linsmeier used her position to embezzle approximately $535,000 from Farm Mercantile to her personal credit card between 2011 and 2016.

The Grand jury charges that Linsmeier attempted to conceal the embezzlement by creating false entries in the company's general ledger to give the appearance of legitimate business transactions.

The criminal docket states Linsmeier is being charged on counts of wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

