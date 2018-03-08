House's Full Report on Cornish to Remain Confidential

House leaders have chosen not to release the full report from the investigation into former State Representative Tony Cornish.

The Vernon Center Republican resigned in late November after he was accused by at least two women of sexual misconduct.

A lobbyist said the longtime Republican lawmaker propositioned her for sex many times and once forced her into a wall in his office while trying to kiss her.

The allegations triggered a months–long external investigation.

DFL and Republican House leaders said Thursday that review was completed but declined to release the full report.

They say releasing information from confidential interviews could have a “chilling effect on future reports” of harassment.

Cornish declined to be interviewed as part of the probe.

