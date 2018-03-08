A Big Move At Jones Metal

You know how hard it is to move an old refrigerator out of your house. Imagine moving out a machine that weighs as much as 116 refrigerators!

That is exactly what they were doing at Jones Metal in Mankato. The company was moving out their old laser cutting machine to make way for a new one.

This machine weighs 29,000 pounds and is used to cut precision shapes from sheets of metal.

“This machine here will cut thinner material extremely fast, exponentially faster than the technology that we have inside the building right now. ” said David Richards, Vice President and one of the co-owners of Jones Metal.

Friday morning, the new laser cutter will be rolled into the shop. It will take three weeks to fully assemble it.