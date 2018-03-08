Winter Weather Forming Potholes; Repairs Taking Place

Florida authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was drunk when he crashed into a van leaving a Minnesota Twins spring training game in Fort Myers, killing one woman and injuring 14 others, all from Minnesota.
Under "Pay for Stay," inmates were charged $25 per day which generated $16,000 a year in revenue, just 5% of the total billing costs for the facility.
Theresa Ernestine Linsmeier was a bookkeeper for the Farm Mercantile hardware store in Fairfax from 1998–2016.
The school board will discuss the finalist candidates at a Special Board meeting at 7:30pm in the Middle/High School Media Center on March 15.
A project on Hwy. 169 developed between MnDOT and Mankato city officials will prevent residents in North Mankato from being required to pay flood insurance.
The "Safe and Secure Schools Act" would provide $15.9 million toward enhancing safety measures in Minnesota schools if passed.
According to Spirit Lake Police, 19–year–old Brandon Bebon and 26–year–old Samuel Stoller of Spirit Lake were arrested following a traffic stop near Memphis Ave. and Highway 9/71 in Spirit Lake.
Mahtomedi beat East/Loyola 4-2.
