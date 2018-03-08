THRIVE: Staying Motivated To Exercise

It's recommended we exercise at least 30 minutes a day, but sometimes it can be hard to get started, or stay interested

To get motivated, Mankato Clinic's Dr. Magda Pietka, MD suggests throwing out the term "exercise."

"I oftentimes don't like the word exercise because it sounds like another job we have to do," Dr. Pietka said.

Instead, find a way to add movement to your day.

"I like 15 minutes twice a day of what ever kind of activity you like," she said.

Which is also key: choose something you enjoy doing.

"I feel this is the most important thing," she said. "Find something you like to do because we are really more likely to do things we like to do.

Another way to stay motivated is try exercising in the morning instead of at night.

Dr. Pietka said this can make you feel more energized, and doesn't allow time to make excuses at the end of the day.

Or, if you don't want to get up earlier, try exercising while watching TV.

"TV is our escape to relax, but funny enough, it doesn't relax us," Dr. Pietka said. "It actually kind of dulls our mind, so that would be a good moment to implement."

Her final tip, find a friend who enjoys the same activity as you and do it together to create accountability.

--KEYC News 12