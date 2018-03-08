Region Nine And YWCA Host Forum On Race

Topics of equality continued as Region Nine and the YWCA hosted a forum on race Thursday night.



The community conversation was held at Zion Church in Lake Crystal. More than two dozen people shared ideas to help build community connections, build professional development skills and learn new ways to think about race.



"This is an opportunity for community members to start thinking about what this means for their community in the context of their community, and perhaps looking at some next steps," Region Nine's Community Engagement Manager Jessica O'Brien said.



Thursday's forum was part of a larger initiative, hitting six out of the seven communities involved.