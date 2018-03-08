Celebrating International Women's Day From Mankato To St. Paul

A worldwide celebration took place Thursday as the day marked International Women's Day, and this year's commemoration proved more pivotal than most.



"People are paying closer attention to women's issues. I think there are some educational components people are beginning to understand that history didn't always reflect women appropriately or even enough," Executive Director of YWCA in Mankato Barb Dorn said.



With recent national conversations that include the 'Me Too' movement and a spread of women's marches, Dorn says this year's commemoration further signifies what it means to be a woman.



"We are also employers, employees, mothers, politicians, public servants, educators, academics and some of those roles are 9-5. Yet, being a woman is 24/7," she said.



Here in Minnesota, supporters rallied at the Capitol, calling for an Equal Rights Amendment to be added to the ballot in the November Election.



It would ensure gender issues are treated the same way race and religion are in the eyes of the law.



Although the rally lasted just about an hour, organizers hope the impact created goes on for much longer.



"To have those conversations with their families, their friends and then take to take those conversations to legislators. To e-mail, visit here, visit their legislators here at the Capitol, send cards, call them on the phone, see if they can meet them in town halls. Whatever they can do to make sure they are being heard and they are being represented here at the Capitol," Equal Rights Amendment President in Minnesota Heather Allison said.



Equal rights legislation is fairly common across the country, but would be new here in Minnesota.



"We need people to stop and think and pay attention and educate themselves about the inequities which still do exist for women and girls in our country," Dorn said.



If you're interested in learning more about getting involved with YWCA in Mankato visit the YWCA website.



