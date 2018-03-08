Sen. Smith Backs Bill to Help Craft Breweries

Alex Eilertson had a triple-double, 21-points, 15-rebounds and 10-blocks in St. Clair's 73-59 win over the Wolverines.
Theresa Ernestine Linsmeier was a bookkeeper for the Farm Mercantile hardware store in Fairfax from 1998–2016.
Maple River takes on NRHEG Monday at MSU for the South Sub-Section 2AA title
Mankato West wins 47-37 over the Bluejays.
The "Safe and Secure Schools Act" would provide $15.9 million toward enhancing safety measures in Minnesota schools if passed.
BOLD wins 83-59, they'll play Mayer Lutheran for the sub-section crown on Monday night in St. Peter.
Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.
Under "Pay for Stay," inmates were charged $25 per day which generated $16,000 a year in revenue, just 5% of the total billing costs for the facility.
