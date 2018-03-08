KEYC - Eilertson Triple-Double Lifts Cyclones to 73-59 Win

St. Clair battled MLA in the South Sub-Section 2A semifinals on Thursday night.

Alex Eilertson had a triple-double, 21-points, 15-rebounds and 10-blocks in St. Clair's 73-59 win over the Wolverines.

The Cyclones advance to Monday's South Sub-Section 2A title game against Springfield.