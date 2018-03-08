Eilertson Triple-Double Lifts Cyclones to 73-59 Win

Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.
Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.
The Tigers face the St. Clair Cyclones Monday at Gustavus in the South Sub-Section 2A finals
The Tigers face the St. Clair Cyclones Monday at Gustavus in the South Sub-Section 2A finals
BOLD wins 83-59, they'll play Mayer Lutheran for the sub-section crown on Monday night in St. Peter.
BOLD wins 83-59, they'll play Mayer Lutheran for the sub-section crown on Monday night in St. Peter.
Maple River takes on NRHEG Monday at MSU for the South Sub-Section 2AA title
Maple River takes on NRHEG Monday at MSU for the South Sub-Section 2AA title
Crusaders win 73-65 over the Clippers.
Crusaders win 73-65 over the Clippers.
Alex Eilertson had a triple-double, 21-points, 15-rebounds and 10-blocks in St. Clair's 73-59 win over the Wolverines.
Alex Eilertson had a triple-double, 21-points, 15-rebounds and 10-blocks in St. Clair's 73-59 win over the Wolverines.
Mankato West wins 47-37 over the Bluejays.
Mankato West wins 47-37 over the Bluejays.
Panthers will take on Maple River in the South Sub-Section 2AA title game
Panthers will take on Maple River in the South Sub-Section 2AA title game