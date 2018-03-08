Scarlets Take Down Bluejays, Advance to Program's First State Tourney

Last year, the Waseca girl's basketball team advanced to the state tournament in program history. Thursday night, the tenth ranked Bluejays battled Mankato West for its second straight section title.

Mankato West wins 47-37 over the Bluejays.

The Scarlets are advancing to the Class AAA state girls basketball tournament for the first time in program history.

Mankato West will take the floor in the tournament at Williams Arena this Wednesday.

--KEYC News 12