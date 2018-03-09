Cougars Advance to Consolation Championship

On Thursday morning, the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team battled Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the Class A state tournament consolation bracket.

Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.

In the third OT, Cougar junior Sam Schulz scored the game-winner, lifting the Cougars to their 3-2 triple overtime win over the Dragons.

Mankato East/Loyola will play for the consolation championship at Mariucci Arena on Saturday at 10AM against Thief River Falls.