Mount Kato Hosts Annual Spring Fling

Alex Eilertson had a triple-double, 21-points, 15-rebounds and 10-blocks in St. Clair's 73-59 win over the Wolverines.
The Vetter Stone Amphitheater has announced their first concert of the summer.
Mankato West wins 47-37 over the Bluejays.
Theresa Ernestine Linsmeier was a bookkeeper for the Farm Mercantile hardware store in Fairfax from 1998–2016.
The company was moving out their old laser cutting machine to make way for a new one. This machine weighs 29,000 pounds and is used to cut precision shapes from sheets of metal.
Maple River takes on NRHEG Monday at MSU for the South Sub-Section 2AA title
Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.
Florida authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was drunk when he crashed into a van leaving a Minnesota Twins spring training game in Fort Myers, killing one woman and injuring 14 others, all from Minnesota.
