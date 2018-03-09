Straight River Rest Area To Be Closed For Bridge Demolition

The Straight River Rest Area on northbound I-35 south of Owatonna will be closed for two days next week. The rest area will be closed from noon on March 15th to 8 a.m. on March 16th as preparation for the demolition of Steele County Road 18 Bridge. As the bridge is demolished, I-35 southbound will detour March 14th from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and 1-35 northbound will close March 15th from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Each night the crews will remove the portion of the bridge over the highway and then remove debris in time for traffic to resume at 8 a.m. In preparation for its demolition the bridge will be closed starting March 12th.