Country Music Will Kick Off This Summer's Outdoor Concerts

The Vetter Stone Amphitheater has announced their first concert of the summer.

The Turnpike Troubadours will perform along with the Old 97’s, Shooter Jennings, and Bottle Rockets in Riverfront Park on Saturday, July 14.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10AM and $49 to $79 for Reserved Seating. They are available for purchase at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at ticketmaster.com

-- KEYC News 12