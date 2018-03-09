PICK OF THE LITTER: Patches and Harvey

This week’s picks of the litter are Patches and Harvey.

These two male cats are about a year old.

They’re outgoing and playful, but are also good lap cats.

Patches and Harvey are a bonded pair, which means they must go home together.

The adoption fee for both of them is $150. They have all their shots and are microchipped.

For more information or to set up an appointment to meet this pair, call BENCHS at 507.625.6373.

