Two Minnesota House Bills Would Increase Healthcare Transparency

Two state bills introduced this legislative session look to bring more transparency to Minnesota's healthcare market.

The first bill would require health care providers to make a list of their 25 most commonly billed procedures publicly available.

The other would require a similar list from pharmacies.

The lists must also include the price for the service and the reimbursement rate from the provider's most used private insurance, Medicare, and medical assistant rates.

Rep.Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) introduced the bills to reduce healthcare costs and increase competition.

"There's no price controls and everything keeps on escalating," Munson said. "So price transparency will force doctors and pharmacies to compete for our business, and that will drive down prices and improve the service."

The bills would also require the information to be made available online and over the phone.

--KEYC News 12