Huge Crate: Unboxing and Moving A Giant Laser

Alex Eilertson had a triple-double, 21-points, 15-rebounds and 10-blocks in St. Clair's 73-59 win over the Wolverines.
The Vetter Stone Amphitheater has announced their first concert of the summer.
Mankato West wins 47-37 over the Bluejays.
The company was moving out their old laser cutting machine to make way for a new one. This machine weighs 29,000 pounds and is used to cut precision shapes from sheets of metal.
Theresa Ernestine Linsmeier was a bookkeeper for the Farm Mercantile hardware store in Fairfax from 1998–2016.
