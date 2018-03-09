Huge Crate: Unboxing and Moving A Giant Laser

It is a slow and very careful process. Moving a machine the size of a garage.

The forklift that will lift the machine is capable of lifting 80–thousand pounds. Today it will be lifting 29–thousand pounds.

The new cutter uses a different type of laser, making it faster and more efficient than the old one, it is even compatible with their current automated system that loads material into the cutter.



David Richards, Vice President and co-owner of Jones Metal said: "This is a newer technology machine, the older technology that is still in the building is still very valid, very usable technology in fact, it works better on thicker materials."

An industrial grade, precision laser cutter like this can run over $1,000,000. It will take over 3 weeks to get it up and running.