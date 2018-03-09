Section 2AAA Semifinal Pits East vs. West

On Saturday, the Cougars and Scarlets will battle in the Section 2AAA semifinals.

Three of the four remaining section teams are ranked in the top six in the state.

The Cougars are 3rd and on the other side of the bracket Waseca is 5th and Marshall is 6th.

Opening tip-off between the Scarlets and Cougars is set for 12PM at Gustavus.

We'll take a look at some of the cross-town postseason battle on KEYC News 12 at 10.