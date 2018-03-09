KEYC - Gusties Fall 3-2 in 3OT

Gusties Fall 3-2 in 3OT

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Sjoberg, Reporter/Photographer
Connect

On Friday night in St. Peter, the GAC women's hockey team played host to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Tournament.

The Blugolds scored two quick goals in the first, but the Gusties managed to net one before the first intermission.

Amelia Vosen scored her 2nd of the evening near the end of regulation forcing an overtime.

In the end, UW-Eau Claire earned the 3-2 triple overtime victory, advancing to the next round in the tournament.

--KEYC News 12

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Gusties Fall 3-2 in 3OT

    Gusties Fall 3-2 in 3OT

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-03-10 05:05:11 GMT

    Amelia Vosen had both goals for the Gusties in their 3OT loss.

    Amelia Vosen had both goals for the Gusties in their 3OT loss.

  • #3 Mavs Top Tech 2-1

    #3 Mavs Top Tech 2-1

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-03-10 05:00:43 GMT

    The third-ranked MSU men's hockey team battled the Huskies of Michigan Tech in the second round of the WCHA playoffs on Friday.

    The third-ranked MSU men's hockey team battled the Huskies of Michigan Tech in the second round of the WCHA playoffs on Friday.

  • Sleepy Eye Indians Advance to State

    Sleepy Eye Indians Advance to State

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:56 PM EST2018-03-10 04:56:53 GMT

    Sleepy Eye will take the court at Williams Arena next Thursday, in the first round of the Class A state tournament.

    Sleepy Eye will take the court at Williams Arena next Thursday, in the first round of the Class A state tournament.

  • St. Peter Falls To NYA 58-43

    St. Peter Falls To NYA 58-43

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-03-10 04:51:16 GMT

    Strong Raider second half spoils Saints upset bid.

    Strong Raider second half spoils Saints upset bid.

  • Section 2AAA Semifinal Pits East vs. West

    Section 2AAA Semifinal Pits East vs. West

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-03-10 00:53:43 GMT

    Opening tip-off between the Scarlets and Cougars is set for 12PM Saturday at Gustavus.

    Opening tip-off between the Scarlets and Cougars is set for 12PM Saturday at Gustavus.

  • Cougars Advance to Consolation Championship

    Cougars Advance to Consolation Championship

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-03-09 05:22:42 GMT

    Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.

    Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.

  • Springfield Crushes WEM 76-57

    Springfield Crushes WEM 76-57

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:19 AM EST2018-03-09 05:19:35 GMT

    The Tigers face the St. Clair Cyclones Monday at Gustavus in the South Sub-Section 2A finals

    The Tigers face the St. Clair Cyclones Monday at Gustavus in the South Sub-Section 2A finals

  • #8 BOLD Tops Cathedral

    #8 BOLD Tops Cathedral

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:15 AM EST2018-03-09 05:15:36 GMT

    BOLD wins 83-59, they'll play Mayer Lutheran for the sub-section crown on Monday night in St. Peter. 

    BOLD wins 83-59, they'll play Mayer Lutheran for the sub-section crown on Monday night in St. Peter. 