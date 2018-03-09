Gusties Fall 3-2 in 3OT

On Friday night in St. Peter, the GAC women's hockey team played host to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Tournament.

The Blugolds scored two quick goals in the first, but the Gusties managed to net one before the first intermission.

Amelia Vosen scored her 2nd of the evening near the end of regulation forcing an overtime.

In the end, UW-Eau Claire earned the 3-2 triple overtime victory, advancing to the next round in the tournament.

