Sleepy Eye Indians Advance to State

In the Section 2A championship game the St. Clair Cyclones played the Sleepy Eye Indians at MSU's Bresnan Arena.

Sleepy Eye jumped out to an early lead and though the Cyclones mounted a comeback, the Indians held on for the 59-41 victory and the Section 2A title.

Sleepy Eye will take the court at Williams Arena next Thursday, in the first round of the Class A state tournament.