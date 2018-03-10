Mankato Community Teams Up for Cancer Benefit

Jennifer Cousins is physician's assistant, a wife and a mom of two young kids. However, she never expected she would also be a cancer patient.



Late last year, Cousins was diagnosed with high aggressive non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma with Burkitt-like symptoms.

She found out about the disease, after her son's doctor noticed an enlarged lymph node on her neck.

"Initially, I was pretty devastated having to go through in-patient chemo therapy, I've got two young kids, and it wasn't on our radar at all," said Cousins.

Those who know Cousins said she is a loving, and dedicated person, who puts her heart in all that she does.

Registered Nurse and friend Crystal Gallagher said several local groups created a benefit to help raise money for her.



"We're going to have a spaghetti dinner the whole time, and we've got tons of silent auction items, 250 about," said Gallagher. "So there's something for everyone to bid on at the auction."

This past Friday, Cousins' co-workers proudly wore special t-shirts to support their friend.

Sarah Anderson, friend of Cousins' mother-in-law said the shirts will be available to order at Sunday's benefit.



"They say 'No One Fights Alone, and the back has 'Team Jen'," said Anderson.

Cousins said that she is appreciative of the benefit as well as the constant support in Mankato.

"No matter what you do in life, something can always happen to you, but there's always going to be somebody there to help you support yourself through this entire process," said Cousins.



The benefit for Jennifer Cousins will be held at Mankato's Wow! Zone on March 11, from 11 a.m to 4 p.m., with the auction closing at 3:30.

All are welcome.