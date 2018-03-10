"Crazy Bingo" Continues to Fight ALS

Gus' Freinds hosted their third annual "Crazy Bingo" event on Saturday.



The organization is a part of the Mankato Walk to Defeat ALS Team.

Bill Brown and his stepson Mikale Gustafson started the group in 2011, along with Corinne Marlee Brown. Corrine was Brown's wife and Gustafson's mother.



"She was our captain for the first three years and she passed away in 2015 from the ravages of this disease and since then we started the Crazy Bingo," said Brown. "As a way to gain more money and awareness for the Mankato Walk, so that we can do something about stopping this terrible disease."

The event consisted of bingo, food sales, live music and other activities.

ALS Association Department Manager for the Minnesota and Dakotas Chapter Ashley Yoder said she thinks the event will raise a lot of money.



"For tonight I think the goal is $16,000, and this team has always raised $20,000 for the Mankato Walk, which is fantastic," said Yoder.

Gustafson said the event went well.



"It just mean so much to see the local support from all the communities in the surrounding areas and the amount of money we've been able to raise," said Gustafson."

Gustafson said they will continue to raise funds, in hopes that a cure will be found.

All the funds raised from event will go to the ALS Association.

The Mankato Walk will take place on May 5 at Sibley Park.