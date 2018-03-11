Fairmont Woman Killed in Rollover Crash

A Fairmont woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one vehicle rollover.

It happened just after 12:15 Sunday morning on Highway 263 near mile marker 8 in Rolling Green Township in Martin County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the truck was northbound on Highway 263 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The crash report says the driver, 27-year-old Tyler Byers of Fairmont, was taken to St. Mary's in Rochester where he was listed in fair condition as of Sunday night. His passenger, 26-year-old Myra Guzman was killed in the crash.

The State Patrol report says road conditions were snow/ice covered and alcohol was a factor in the crash and neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Welcome Police and Fire and Sherburn Ambulance.

