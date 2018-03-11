Fairmont Woman Killed in Rollover Crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the truck was northbound on Highway 263 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times, ejecting both the driver and passenger.
For the second year of their sewing event, the Council of Catholic Women for St. John Vianney Catholic Church, decided to sew angel gowns.
Jennifer Cousins is physician's assistant, a wife and a mom of two young kids. However, she never expected she would also be a cancer patient.
Rep.Jeremy Munson introduced the bills to reduce healthcare costs and increase competition.
Pastor Mike Omtvedt's role at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato has allowed him to connect people with their faith from across the globe.
Man Cave Craft Eats, a Minneapolis–based company, sponsors KAH's packing events through a campaign called the "Bite Back" initiative. Through the partnership, one million meals are expected to be donated by spring, a testament to the individuals who enjoy helping those in need.
Gus' Freinds hosted their third annual "Crazy Bingo" event on Saturday, to fight against ALS.
