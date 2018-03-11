Fairmont Women Sew "Angel Gowns" for Infants

For the second year of their sewing event, the Council of Catholic Women for St. John Vianney Catholic Church, decided to sew angel gowns.

The infant gowns are for baptismal or burial purposes, and they will be sent to Haiti, as well as Catholic Charities.

President of CCW for the St. John Vianney Chapter Beth Kloeckner said they were inspired to start the event.



"Other Council of Catholic Women have been doing this project for a while, again we had extra material and people interested in it so we brought it home," said Kloeckner.

Jeanne Schofield was the coordinator for the sewing day.

As a laundry aide at Mayo Clinic Health System, Schofield stumbled upon loads of pillowcase fabric, that she could not get rid of.



"It's far too good of fabric to just put into a dumpster, so I went to find an area for it to be useful, for and this one area," said Schofield. "And from there it just mushroomed and grew a life of its own."

Schofield has had over fifty years of sewing experience.

"I was born with a needle in my hand," said Schofield.

Schofield gave pointers and praises, as the women worked.

One of the participants, Laureen Maurice said she hopes they do more than just one sewing day in a year. As for now, she would like for more people to come out.

"By all means come, you don't need to know how to sew, you can cut, pin and iron, all kind of things they can do," said Maurice.

The ladies said that they do not have a set goal. They just strive to make as many dresses as they possibly can.

--KEYC News 12