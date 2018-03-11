MSU Advances To NCAA Central Region Championship

Michigan Tech wins 2-1 in overtime.
Michigan Tech wins 2-1 in overtime.
MSU wins 74-70 over SMSU.
MSU wins 74-70 over SMSU.
Amelia Vosen had both goals for the Gusties in their 3OT loss.
Amelia Vosen had both goals for the Gusties in their 3OT loss.
The third-ranked MSU men's hockey team battled the Huskies of Michigan Tech in the second round of the WCHA playoffs on Friday.
The third-ranked MSU men's hockey team battled the Huskies of Michigan Tech in the second round of the WCHA playoffs on Friday.
Sleepy Eye will take the court at Williams Arena next Thursday, in the first round of the Class A state tournament.
Sleepy Eye will take the court at Williams Arena next Thursday, in the first round of the Class A state tournament.
Strong Raider second half spoils Saints upset bid.
Strong Raider second half spoils Saints upset bid.
Opening tip-off between the Scarlets and Cougars is set for 12PM Saturday at Gustavus.
Opening tip-off between the Scarlets and Cougars is set for 12PM Saturday at Gustavus.
Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.
Cougar goaltender Jack Cusey made 48-saves, helping force three overtimes.