MSU Advances To NCAA Central Region Championship

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU men's basketball team battled SMSU Sunday night for a chance to head to the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship game on Tuesday.

MSU wins 74-70 over SMSU, the Mavericks are heading to the Sweet Sixteen. 

They'll battle Northern State Tuesday for a chance to head to the Elite Eight. 

