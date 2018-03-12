Rep. Tina Liebling Drops Out of Governor's Race

A DFL candidate for governor drops out of the race.

State representative Tina Liebling announced she was ending her campaign Monday.

Liebling said it was clear she could not win the DFL endorsement because of struggles to fundraise and gain traction.

Her exit leaves U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, state Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Rep. Erin Murphy in the race.

Liebling said she will run for an 8th term in her Rochester house district.