Mankato Man Arrested for Chicken Nugget Burglary

A Mankato man is arrested for having a midnight snack in someone else's house.

21-year-old Dylan Bradley Madden is charged with first degree burglary.

Mankato Police said they were called to the 100 block of Johnson Street after 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of someone inside the house.

Police said Madden entered the home through the garage and didn't take any items, but did eat some chicken nuggets.

Police said Madden did appear to be under the influence of a controlled substance.