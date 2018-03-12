BEC Administrator: Expected Deadline for Street Construction is Mid 2020

Construction workers started on renovation projects that total to $24 million for the Government Center in Mankato.



They are demolishing the parking ramp on N. 5th Street, where they will replace the ramp with a newer version, and build a three-story addition to the Government Center.

Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said they hope to have the plans completed by mid 2020.



"The new building addition will give us some expansion space to meet the growing needs of the community," said Meyer.

"We'll be moving some existing county staff departments into that addition, as well as renovating existing buildings, which will allow us to better serve the public," said Meyer.



Meyer said the construction did have some impact on Cherry Street, and closed one of the driving lanes on N. 4th Street, so people will have to use alternate routes.

--KEYC News 12