Cougars Dominate Scarlets in Electrifying Section Win

Mankato East and Mankato West faced-off in the Section 2AAA semifinals on Saturday.

The Cougars rolled to the 63-39 win.

East will play Waseca in the Section 2AAA title game on Thursday at 7PM at GAC in St. Peter.