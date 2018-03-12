Bekesh Trio Come To BLC for All Steinway Campus Fundraiser

Bethany Lutheran College is embarking on a campaign to replace the college's eighteen pianos that are showing their age.

As a fundraiser for the campaign, Bethany welcomed members of the Bekesh Trio to campus to put on a free performance. Free will donations were collected at the door to support BLC's "All Steinway Campus" initiative.

The Steinway pianos would replace pianos that are showing cracks and have worn out strings.

Anyone interested in helping the college secure new pianos is encouraged to contact Bethany Lutheran College's Advancement Office.

--KEYC News 12.