Mankato Man Arrested After Police Chase

A Mankato man was arrested this afternoon, accused of leading police on a chase through Blue Earth County.

31–year–old Scorpio Rosales was arrested on felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

According to authorities, Mankato Police received a tip from Carver County about a stolen car. Police found the car parked at River Hills Mall. After the subject returned to the car, he left the mall area with law enforcement following him.

It was at this time he attempted to flee police but was eventually stopped near Madison Lake without incident.

